Layne (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

The 25-year-old from Indiana played 27 total snaps (22 defensive and five on special teams) and recorded three total tackles in the Giants' Week 16 loss to the Falcons. However, it appears he sustained a knee injury in the process, as he was unable to practice throughout the week and is now in line to miss Sunday's contest. Anthony Johnson is likely to serve as the Giants' top reserve safety in Layne's stead in Week 17.