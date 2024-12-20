Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Falcons and is expected to play, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The veteran defensive lineman got in a round of limited practices this week and will be back in the lineup after missing the previous two contests. He started the previous 12 games and has logged 45 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five QB hits and two batted passes this season.
More News
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Won't play Sunday•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Won't return vs. Dallas•