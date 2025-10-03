Nunez-Roches (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Saints.

Nunez-Roches was a limited participant in practice all week, and he has been given the green light to play after missing the Giants' last three games due to a foot injury. He may not see a heavy snap count in his return, but his presence will mean less playing time on defense for Elijah Garcia, Darius Alexander and D.J. Davidson, though Dexter Lawrence is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest due to an illness that prevented him from practicing all week.