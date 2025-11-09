Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Dealing with toe injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nunez-Roches has a toe injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The defensive lineman had one tackle before exiting. Darius Alexander should be next in line to replace him.
