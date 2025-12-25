Nunez-Roches (ankle) is estimated as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site.

Nunez-Roches was limited at practice Wednesday, and it's unclear why he was downgraded on Thursday's practice estimation. The veteran defensive lineman has missed each of New York's past two contests because of an ankle injury. Darius Alexander has been seeing a bit more defensive snaps during that span.