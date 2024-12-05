Nunez-Roches (neck) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report.
Nunez-Roches suffered a neck injury during the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys this past Thursday. The injury sidelined him for Wednesday's session, and he'll have two more chances to return to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.
More News
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Won't return vs. Dallas•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Leaves game due to stinger•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Posts 26 stops over 16 games•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Set to return Week 17•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Won't play Week 16•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Misses practice•