Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Doubtful for Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nunez-Roches (toe) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
The 32-year-old sustained a toe injury in the Week 10 loss to the Bears and didn't practice all week, so it's no surprise that he'll likely be sidelined Sunday. If Nunez-Roches is out in Week 11 as expected, Darius Alexander will likely to start opposite Roy Robertson-Harris on the Giants' defensive line.
