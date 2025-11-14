Nunez-Roches (toe) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

The 32-year-old sustained a toe injury in the Week 10 loss to the Bears and didn't practice all week, so it's no surprise that he'll likely be sidelined Sunday. If Nunez-Roches is out in Week 11 as expected, Darius Alexander will likely to start opposite Roy Robertson-Harris on the Giants' defensive line.