Nunez-Roches is in line to ink a three-year deal with the Giants, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Nunez-Roches has been in the league eight years, including the last five with the Buccaneers. He posted 33 tackles and two sacks last season, which were career highs. The 29-year-old defensive tackle is expected to play rotational snaps behind Dexter Lawrence. Unless he's needed to fill in should Lawrence miss time, Nunez-Roches will be a low-ceiling IDP option.