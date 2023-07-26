Nunez-Roches is in concussion protocol following a car accident Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Nunez-Roches escaped serious injury, but the Giants are being cautious with the defensive lineman. He was held out out of practice Wednesday and will need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before rejoining his teammates on the practice field.
