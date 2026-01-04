Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nunez-Roches (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Nunez-Roches has missed the last four games with the ankle injury and had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. He appeared in only nine games and managed 23 total tackles with 3.0 sacks in 2025.
