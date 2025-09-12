Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Likely out for Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nunez-Roches (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Nunez-Roches appears to be trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's contest, as he downgraded from full participation in Wednesday's practice to a DNP on Friday. The veteran defensive lineman played 29 defensive snaps for the Giants in their Week 1 loss to the Commanders, recording one tackle. With Nunez-Roches likely out in Week 2, Darius Alexander is expected to serve as one of New York's top interior defensive linemen.
