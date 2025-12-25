Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Limited to open Week 17 prep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nunez-Roches (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Nunez-Roches has missed the Giants' last two games due to an ankle injury, but his ability to return to practice Wednesday indicates that he is progressing in his recovery. He would avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders if he were to practice in full by Friday.
