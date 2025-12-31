Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Limited to open Week 18 prep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nunez-Roches (ankle/toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.
Nunez has missed the Giants' last three games due to ankle and toe injuries, but he's started Week 18 prep on the right foot with a limited practice. He'll have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and potentially avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Inactive with ankle issue•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Could return Sunday•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Deemed DNP on Thursday•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Limited to open Week 17 prep•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Won't play Sunday•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Misses practice Wednesday•