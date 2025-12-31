default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Nunez-Roches (ankle/toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Nunez has missed the Giants' last three games due to ankle and toe injuries, but he's started Week 18 prep on the right foot with a limited practice. He'll have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and potentially avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cowboys.

More News