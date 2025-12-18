Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nunez-Roches (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Nunez-Roches was unavailable for the team's Week 15 loss to the Commanders as he nursed an ankle injury, and he has now opened the week on the sidelines at practice. The defensive tackle didn't practice at all last week, and he'll have two more chances to get back out on the field prior to Sunday's matchup with Minnesota.
More News
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: No practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Past toe injury•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Returns to limited practice•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Unable to suit up Week 11•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Doubtful for Week 11•