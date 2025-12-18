Nunez-Roches (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nunez-Roches was unavailable for the team's Week 15 loss to the Commanders as he nursed an ankle injury, and he has now opened the week on the sidelines at practice. The defensive tackle didn't practice at all last week, and he'll have two more chances to get back out on the field prior to Sunday's matchup with Minnesota.