Nunez-Roches (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Nunez-Roches wasn't listed on New York's injury report prior to the team's Week 13 loss to the Patriots, so he may have suffered his ankle injury during the team's Week 14 bye. If Nunez-Roches isn't healthy enough to play Sunday versus the Commanders, rookie third-round pick Darius Alexander will inherit an expanded role on defense.