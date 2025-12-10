Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nunez-Roches (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.
Nunez-Roches wasn't listed on New York's injury report prior to the team's Week 13 loss to the Patriots, so he may have suffered his ankle injury during the team's Week 14 bye. If Nunez-Roches isn't healthy enough to play Sunday versus the Commanders, rookie third-round pick Darius Alexander will inherit an expanded role on defense.
More News
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Past toe injury•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Returns to limited practice•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Unable to suit up Week 11•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Doubtful for Week 11•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Still dealing with toe issue•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Dealing with toe injury•