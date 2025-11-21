Nunez-Roches (toe) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 32-year-old practiced in a limited fashion all week due to a toe injury, but it appears he'll play through the issue in the Week 12 matchup. Nunez-Roches has appeared in seven games this season, recording 20 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defensed. He's expected to play as one of New York's top interior defensive linemen in Sunday's contest.