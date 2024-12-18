Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Wednesday's limited practice session suggests Nunez-Roches could be in line to return for the Giants' Week 16 matchup against the Falcons after missing the team's previous two games due to neck and shoulder injuries. However, his participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play Sunday. If Nunez-Roches misses his third game in a row, expect Casey Rogers to serve as one of the Giants' top defensive ends.