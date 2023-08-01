Nunez-Roches (concussion) worked with the the first-team defense in practice Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Nunez-Roches was involved in a car accident near the Giants' practice facility last Tuesday and was subsequently placed in concussion protocol. He returned to practice in a non-contact capacity Sunday and was then cleared to practice in full Monday. Nunez-Roches is expected to play a rotational role for New York this season after joining the organization on a three-year contract in March.
