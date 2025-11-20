Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Returns to limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nunez-Roches (toe) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Nunez-Roches missed the Giants' Week 11 loss with the same toe injury. He appears to have a chance to return in Week 12, though his practice participation in the next two days should provide additional clarity.
