Nunez-Roches (toe) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nunez-Roches missed the Giants' Week 11 loss with the same toe injury. He appears to have a chance to return in Week 12, though his practice participation in the next two days should provide additional clarity.

