Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nunez-Roches (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.
Nunez-Roches was unable to practice at all this week due to an ankle injury he likely sustained over the team's Week 14 bye. The loss of the starting defensive end means rookie third-rounder Darius Alexander will likely see an increased snap share on the edge.
