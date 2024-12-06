Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Nunez-Roches suffered neck and shoulder injuries during the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys. The injuries prevented him from practicing all week, and the 2015 sixth-round pick will shift his focus toward returning for Week 15 against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 15. The Giants' defensive front has been decimated by injuries, so with Nunez-Roches sidelined, Dexter Lawrence (elbow) on injured reserve and D.J. Davidson (shoulder) unlikely to play Sunday, Cory Durden -- who the Giants signed off the Rams' practice squad Sunday -- is in line to make his 2024 regular-season debut next to starters Elijah Chatman and Jordon Riley.