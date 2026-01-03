Nunez-Roches (ankle/toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nunez-Roches ended Week 18 prep with a DNP on Friday and will end up missing the last four games of the regular season due to ankle and toe injures. The veteran defensive lineman will finish the 2025 regular season with 23 tackles (six solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one pass defense across nine games. Nunez-Roches will be a free agent once the 2026 offseason commences.