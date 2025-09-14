Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Ruled out Week 2
Nunez-Roches (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Nunez-Roches popped up on Thursday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to a foot injury before being downgraded to a DNP on Friday. The injury will prevent him from playing in Sunday's NFC East clash, and his next chance to see the field is Week 3 against the Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 21. Elijah Garcia and rookie third-rounder Darius Alexander are in line to see a significant increase in defensive snaps due to Nunez-Roches' injury.
