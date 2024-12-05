Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.
Nunez-Roches is still banged up coming out of the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys this past Thursday. He'll have two more chances to return to practice field before the Giants decide on his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.
More News
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Won't return vs. Dallas•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Leaves game due to stinger•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Posts 26 stops over 16 games•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Set to return Week 17•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Won't play Week 16•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Misses practice•