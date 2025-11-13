Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Still dealing with toe issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nunez-Roches (toe) was estimated to be a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Nunez-Roches suffered the toe injury in Sunday's loss to the Bears. The Giants only held a walkthrough, so his status for Week 11 should become clearer as the week progresses.
