Nunez-Roches (toe) was estimated to be a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nunez-Roches suffered the toe injury in Sunday's loss to the Bears. The Giants only held a walkthrough, so his status for Week 11 should become clearer as the week progresses.

