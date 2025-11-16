Nunez-Roches is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Packers due to a toe injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nunez-Roches couldn't complete last Sunday's loss to the Bears after hurting his toe, and he didn't practice at all this week. After entering the weekend deemed doubtful to play, the veteran defensive tackle has been officially ruled out. Darius Alexander could step into a starting role in Nunez-Roches' stead.