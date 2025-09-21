Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Won't play against Kansas City
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nunez-Roches (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Nunez-Roches opened the week with back-to-back limited practices before ending with a DNP on Friday. It's the second game in a row that he'll miss due to a foot injury, and he'll work on progressing enough in his recovery to return for Week 4 against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 28. Darius Alexander, Elijah Garcia and D.J. Davidson will continue to see an uptick of defensive snaps due to Nunez-Roches' injury.
