Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nunez-Roches (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Nunez-Roaches was unable to practice all week and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to an ankle injury, While the 32-year-old remains sidelined Sunday, Darius Alexander is likely to have an expanded role on the Giants' first-team defensive line.
