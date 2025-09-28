Nunez-Roches (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nunez-Roches drew the doubtful injury tag after logging a DNP-DNP-LP practice log this past week, so it's no surprise that the 2015 sixth-rounder will be sidelined for Sunday's contest. It'll be the third consecutive game he'll miss due to a foot injury that he suffered in Week 1 against the Commanders, and he'll shift his focus on making his return for Week 5 against the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 5. Elijah Garcia, Darius Alexander and D.J. Davidson will all continue to see increased work on the defensive line in Nunez-Roches' absence.