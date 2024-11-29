Nunez-Roches (neck) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Nunez-Roches was quickly ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game after suffering a neck injury. Jordon Riley and Elijah Chatman will be the two lone defensive lineman for the Giants for the rest of Sunday's game due to injuries to Nunez-Roches, D.J. Davidson (shoulder) and Dexter Lawrence (elbow).