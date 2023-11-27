Bullock made his only field-goal attempt from 42 yards out and converted his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 10-7 win against New England in Week 12.

Scoring was at a minimum in the contest, and Bullock's 42-yard field goal with 8:10 remaining in the fourth quarter ended up providing the winning margin for the Giants. The Patriots had a chance to tie the game late in the period, but Chad Ryland missed a chip-shot 35-yard field goal with just six seconds on the clock. Though Bullock hasn't been tasked with much work since taking over for Graham Gano (knee) as the team's kicker in Week 9, he's yet to miss a kick, making all three of his field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.