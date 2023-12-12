Bullock went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and make all three of his extra-point attempts in Monday's 24-22 victory versus the Packers.

Bullock missed a 48-yard field goal in the first quarter, but he atoned for that by making all of his kicks for the remainder of the contest. The biggest of those was a 37-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to give the Giants their third straight victory. Bullock has made exactly one field goal in each of his past four contests, and Monday's miss was his first in his five-game stint with New York.