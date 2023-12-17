Bullock headed to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Saints after sustaining a right hamstring injury and is questionable to return, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Per Raanan, the Giants will likely turn to punter Jamie Gillan to handle kicking duties if Bullock can't return to Sunday's contest. Bullock converted a 56-yard field goal to conclude the Giants' opening possession of the game but appeared to tweak his hamstring on the ensuing kickoff.