Bullock did not attempt a field goal or an extra point in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Raiders.

Bullock was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday and worked as New York's kicker in the stead of Graham Gano (knee), but he didn't have any chances to kick the ball through the uprights. The Giants scored just once in the contest and elected to try for a two-point conversion after Wan'Dale Robinson hauled in a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Bullock will likely be tabbed to kick for New York again next week versus Dallas, but given the quality of opponent, the team's recent paltry offensive production and the likely absence of starting QB Daniel Jones (knee), his opportunities may be very limited again.