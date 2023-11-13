Bullock made his only field-goal attempt and converted both extra-point tries in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

The Giants were shut out in the first half, but Bullock avoided a second straight goose egg with two point-after conversions and a 40-yard field goal after halftime. The veteran kicker made his 2023 debut last week in Las Vegas but didn't get to attempt a kick as New York was blown out by the Raiders. Bullock was placed on the practice squad after that game before being elevated ahead of Week 10, and the Giants also have Cade York on the roster, but given that he didn't have any issues against Dallas, there's a good chance Bullock retains the kicking job moving forward. Nonetheless, he's far from a reliable fantasy option given the poor state of New York's offense.