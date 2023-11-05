Bullock will serve as the Giants' kicker Sunday at Las Vegas with Cade York a healthy scratch, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

New York elevated Bullock from its practice squad Saturday, joining York on active roster after the latter was claimed off the Titans' practice squad this week in the wake of Graham Gano's (knee) IR stint. Bullock will get the first chance to sub in for Gano, which marks his second time kicking for the Giants. In his most recent action last season, Bullock made 17 of 20 field-goal attempts and all 28 point-after tries in 15 games for Tennessee.