Bullock was lifted from the practice squad to the active roster by the Giants on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The kicker made his 2023 debut with New York in Week 9 against the Raiders but did not attempt an extra point or field goal in a 30-6 defeat. Bullock's elevation to the active roster should indicate that he'll be the kicker again this Sunday against the Cowboys over Cade York. Both have been competing for the job since Graham Gano went down with a left knee injury that will require surgery.