Bullock made his only field-goal try and all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's Week 11 31-19 victory over Washington.

Bullock converted from 36 yards out midway through the fourth quarter for his second made field goal in as many attempts this season. New York surprisingly put up a hefty amount of points in the win, which allowed Bullock to pad his scoring total with four extra-points. The veteran hasn't been challenged with any long or pressure-packed kicks in his three games since taking over for Graham Gano (knee), but he also hasn't done anything negative to give New York reason to go in another direction.