Bullock reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday.
Bullock converted his only field-goal attempt and both extra-point tries in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. The 2012 fifth-round pick could have another opportunity to be called up next week versus the Commanders as Graham Gano (knee) is still on injured reserve, though Cade York is also on the active roster.
