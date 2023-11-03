With Graham Gano (knee) slated to go on IR, Bullock and Cade York are candidates to kick for the Giants on Sunday against the Raiders, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

With Gano unavailable, Bullock (who is joining the team's practice squad) and York (who was signed off the Titans' practice squad) are in line to compete for the team's kicking job ahead of Week 9 action. During the 2022 season, Bullock converted 17 of 20 field-goal attempts and all 28 of his extra-point tries in 15 games with the Titans.