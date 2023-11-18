The Giants elevated Bullock from their practice squad Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bullock has served as New York's kicker over the past two weeks with Graham Gano (knee) on injured reserve. He didn't get to attempt any field goals in his first contest, but Bullock connected on his only try -- a 40-yarder -- last week against Dallas. Given the struggles of the Giants' offense, Bullock isn't a particularly appealing option for fantasy managers ahead of Sunday's game versus Washington.