Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Bullock (hamstring) to play in Monday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bullock hurt his hamstring in the first half of this past Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Saints, leading to a successful 40-yard field goal from punter Jamie Gillan. Rather than having Gillan continue to pull double duty, the Giants are expected to promote kicker Cade York from the practice squad. While Daboll's comment suggests Bullock will be unavailable Monday, the kicker's status won't be officially confirmed until the Giants post their injury report.