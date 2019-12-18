Giants' Rashaan Gaulden: Joins Giants' active roster
Gaulden was promoted from New York's practice squad Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Gaulden only has three tackles this season, in nine games, and only recently joined the Giants' practice squad. He last played for the Panthers in their 34-31 loss to New Orleans in Week 12. Gaulden will take the spot of Janoris Jenkins, who was released because of offensive tweets.
