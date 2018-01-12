Giants' Ray-Ray Armstrong: 10 tackles in five games with Giants
Armstrong made 10 tackles (five solo) and forced one fumble in five games with the Giants during the 2017 regular season.
Armstrong spent his first 10 contests of the regular season in San Francisco, where he racked up 54 tackles (39 solo), one sack, two passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble before being released in late November. The Giants primarily used Armstrong on special teams, but he finally saw more than 20 defensive snaps in both of the team's final two games of the season. If Armstrong is able to make the final roster in 2018, he'd once again provide depth at outside linebacker.
