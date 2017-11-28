Giants' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Claimed by Giants
Armstrong was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Armstrong was waived by the 49ers over the weekend, and it's no surprise to see the Giants put in the claim since they just placed two more linebackers on injured reserve. The 28-year-old should serve as a reserve strongside linebacker in New York, but could potentially carve out a larger role given the team's injury situation.
More News
-
Ray-Ray Armstrong: Released by 49ers•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Sees reduction in playing time•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Playing Sunday•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Questionable for Week 7•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Records eight tackles in loss•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Practices fully Friday•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.