Armstrong was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Armstrong was waived by the 49ers over the weekend, and it's no surprise to see the Giants put in the claim since they just placed two more linebackers on injured reserve. The 28-year-old should serve as a reserve strongside linebacker in New York, but could potentially carve out a larger role given the team's injury situation.

