Giants' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Lands on injured reserve
Armstrong (concussion) was placed on injured reserve by the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports.
Armstrong exited the Giants' Week 6 game against the Eagles due to a concussion and didn't return. As evidenced by this news, the injury will require him to miss a significant amount of time. The Giants signed fellow linebacker Ukeme Eligwe off their practice squad Tuesday to replace Armstrong.
More News
-
Giants' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Giants' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Posts 10 tackles in five games with Giants•
-
Giants' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Claimed by Giants•
-
Ray-Ray Armstrong: Released by 49ers•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Sees reduction in playing time•
-
49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Playing Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Streamers
Heath Cummings is trusting Eli Manning in Week 7. What could go wrong?
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Biggest questions for Week 7
Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
What you missed: New RB to watch in SF?
Chris Towers catches up on everything you missed from an unusually busy Monday around the NFL,...
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country