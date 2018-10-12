Giants' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Ruled out for remainder of game
Armstrong has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Eagles due to a concussion, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports.
Armstrong recorded one tackle before exiting the contest. He will have to pass concussion protocol testing before he can return to the practice field next week. Look for Tae Davis and Nathan Stupar to potentially increased action on defense with Armstrong out.
