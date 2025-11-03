McCloud caught his only target for five yards Sunday in a Week 9 loss to the 49ers.

McCloud was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the contest and immediately worked as New York's No. 3 wideout. While the veteran out of Clemson logged a healthy offensive snap count, he saw just one target, which he caught for a five-yard gain. Meanwhile, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton continued to work as Jaxson Dart's top two WR options, and the rookie QB otherwise threw just twice to other wideouts (once to McCloud and once to Gunner Olszewski). The Giants don't have much in the way of other WR options behind Robinson and Slayton, so it wouldn't be surprising if McCloud is elevated again in Week 10 to face the Bears.