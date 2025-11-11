McCloud reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

McCloud didn't record a target during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bears, but his 20 snaps on offense were fourth most among Giants wide receivers behind Wan'Dale Robinson (72), Darius Slayton (45) and Gunner Olszewski (28), while Jalin Hyatt was active but did not play. McCloud is eligible to be elevated to the Giants' active roster once more this season, which could happen as soon as Week 11 against the Packers this Sunday.