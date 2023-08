Wilborn was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Wilborn had been with the Broncos before he was waived Monday. The 26-year-old played in two games for Denver last season, with all 31 of his snaps coming on special teams. New York isn't deep at inside linebacker, so Wilborn could push for a spot on the initial 53-man roster if he can impress over the next few weeks.